Become a Security or Network Administrator

Technology has become one of the most important parts of our lives as it has influenced almost every aspect of it. Almost everything we do today is linked to the Internet, and that is why so many companies in the world are investing their resources in networking. However, when so much data is travelling through the Web, there are always people trying to steal it. Therefore, the organizations want to make sure that all their data remains safe and secure. This is where network security comes in.

All these companies need the individuals who can maintain these networks and troubleshoot any issues. So, if you want to work as a network/security professional, you should make sure that you have the knowledge and skills required to work in this area because it can be quite challenging. In this case, the CompTIA Security+ certification will arrange everything to order. It is one of the best credentials related to network security that you can find right now. Once you earn it, you will be able to enjoy a lot of benefits. That is why, in this article, we will talk more about it and explore all the important information.

However, one vital detail that you need to know before we start our overview is that this badge stays valid only for 3 years, and after that time, you will have to take the prerequisite exam again to recertify.

Main Benefits of CompTIA Security+ Certification

If you are planning to go for any IT credential, one of the first things that you need to think about is the benefits that this particular certification provides. If you find that this certificate does not offer any kind of advantages you are interested in, there is no real reason to pursue it. If you are interested in network security, you should find one that promises to offer the best advantages in the area. This is the reason why you should certainly choose CompTIA Security+.

Once you obtain this CompTIA certification, you can earn anywhere between $40,000 and $90,000 per annum. Network security is one of the most important fields in the world right now and one reason for this is that everyone is worried about their data and they want to keep it safe and secure. Having the Security+ credential will make you the perfect specialist for this position and you will have the opportunity to apply to some of the best companies in the world.

When you earn the CompTIA Security+ badge, it shows your determination and that is one of the most important traits that the employers look for in their employees. Having this certification means that you have the skills and knowledge required to work in the area.

CompTIA SY0-501 Exam as Part of CompTIA Security+ Certification

CompTIA Security+ can change the future of your career, which is why it is important that you take it seriously. The exams of this vendor can sometimes be difficult but if you study for them properly, you should be just fine. So, if you are trying to earn the Security+ badge, you will need to take the SY0-501 test. If you just stay focused and explore all its topics in detail, you should not have anything to worry about. The exam costs $349, so it will be better not only for you but also for your wallet to try and ace this test on the first try.

CompTIA SY0-501 lasts 90 minutes and the candidates will have to answer 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions during this period of time. It gives the students only 1 minute for each question, which means that you need to move fast. Time management is going to be a big part of the process, so make sure that you work on this area. The exam is available in 4 languages, including Simplified Chinese, English, Portuguese, and Japanese. To pass this certification test, you need to have the minimum score of 750 on a scale of 100-900. The SY0-501 exam covers the following objectives:

Risk Management (14%);

Threats, Attacks, and Vulnerabilities (21%);

Cryptography and PKI (12%);

Technologies and Tools (22%);

Architecture and Design (15%).

Conclusion

When you talk about the IT industry, one of the first things that come to your mind is networking. It is a big part of our modern world and almost every company today uses comprehensive networks. That is why network security is one of the biggest issues in the IT field and every organization wants to make sure that their data is secure and does not fall into the wrong hands. And CompTIA is one of the top certification vendors that can help protect their data.

If you are an IT professional who is looking for the best certificates, then you should go for CompTIA because this organization always has something in store for you. If you visit its official website, you will learn that it offers a plethora of credentials, each related to a different skill set. So, it doesn’t matter where your interests lie because if you go to CompTIA, you will certainly find something interesting. And if you think that Security+ is the badge you want, you should prepare for its exam and try to pass it at the first attempt.

N.B. Network security is a very interesting and challenging field, so if you want to become a part of it, you will never be bored.