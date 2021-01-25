Best Lightning Cable for iPhones: Durable & Fast Lightning Cables

Fast Lightning Cables for New iPhone 12

Whether you have a new iPhone 12 or a new iPad Pro, you own some of the best pieces of tech kit currently on the market. However, despite the sumptuous design and performance associated with Apple products, there is a humble peripheral that is just as important as the device. Of course, I am talking about the controversial Lightning Cable.

Apple’s proprietary USB-to-connection wire continues to divide opinion but is fundamental to the iPhone and iPad experience. In this article, we will explain exactly what the Lightning Cable is, why people have a love/hate relationship with it, and what are the best options for you if you want to buy one.

What is the Lightning Cable?

From a technical standpoint, the Lightning Cable is a trail-blazing power connector for delivering data from one device to another. Or it is a physical representation of Apple’s desire to lock everything into its own ecosystem. I’ll let you decide.

The company is famous for forcing customers to do things their own way, whether it’s the App Store, the closed nature of iOS, and the Lightning Cable.

That’s because the iPhone and iPad only accept the Lightning Cable. This means if you have a regular USB-C cable lying around, it won’t work on your Apple product. Cupertino is clever because it is essentially trying to force customers into buying official products.

Getting back to the technical aspects of the Lightning Cable, it arrived in 2012 as a replacement for the 30-pin dock connector. As a piece of tech, it was ahead of its time because it could enter a device symmetrically due to having the same pins on both sides. It was years after that USB-C arrived allowing Android devices to do the same thing.

Choosing a Lightning Cable

So, if you have an iPhone or iPad made in the last 8 years, you need a Lightning Cable to charge it or move data from the device to a computer. Of course, wireless charging and Bluetooth can also do these things, but having a Lightning Cable remains essential for iPhone and iPad ownership.

There are options out there that you can pay under $5 for. However, I suggest you avoid these because they break easily and tend to stop working randomly. Also, avoid options like a “pack of 5 cables” for $15 or $20. Instead, choose a Lightning cable that costs north of $10 and you should be good to go.

Below are some options for you to consider:

Apple Official Lightning Cable (Buy on Amazon)

Normally I do not recommend official Apple peripherals. Let’s be clear, they are always well made and usually look amazing too. The problem is, Apple puts a premium on everything making all its products expensive… sometimes stupidly so. I feel a little different about the official Lightning Cable even though it is much more expensive than rival options at $30. It is designed for the iPhone and iPad and in my own experience lasts longer than third-party options.

Anker Premium Nylon Cable (Buy on Amazon)

If $30 is too much of a stretch for what is just a wire, the Anker Premium Nylon cable is a good alternative. It is made by one of the leading names in the charging peripherals market, so it is a robust product. Furthermore, it is much cheaper than Apple’s official cable. In fact, you can buy a pack of 2 of these Anker cables for $20. The nylon material also looks better and protects wire better than a rubber wire casing.

Amazon Basics Lightning Cable (Buy on Amazon)

For an even more affordable option that does not compromise on quality, you can try this Amazon Basics cable. This is Amazon’s line of products for fulfilling everyday needs. It’s a no-frills tech line but it is built on the premise of functionality over design to allow affordability. In my experience, the Amazon Basics Lightning Cable is long-lasting and a sound option for a second cable that you take on the road with you.